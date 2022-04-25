4/24/22 WWE house show results from Binghamton, NY

WWE held another Sunday Stunner event on April 24, 2022, from the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton, New York.

Full results:

Intercontinental Championship: Ricochet (c) def. Jinder Mahal

Gunther def. Mansoor

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) def. Aliyah

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Usos (c) def. The Viking Raiders

Kofi Kingston def. Sheamus

Shinsuke Nakamura def. Sami Zayn

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: Sasha Banks & Naomi (c) def. Natalya & Shayna Baszler

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) def. Drew McIntyre

source: WRESTLINGBODYSLAM.COM