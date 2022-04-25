4/24/22 WWE house show results from Binghamton, NY
WWE held another Sunday Stunner event on April 24, 2022, from the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton, New York.
Full results:
Intercontinental Championship: Ricochet (c) def. Jinder Mahal
Gunther def. Mansoor
SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) def. Aliyah
SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Usos (c) def. The Viking Raiders
Kofi Kingston def. Sheamus
Shinsuke Nakamura def. Sami Zayn
WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: Sasha Banks & Naomi (c) def. Natalya & Shayna Baszler
WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) def. Drew McIntyre
