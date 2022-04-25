4/24/22 WWE house show results from Augusta, GA

WWE held another Sunday Stunner event on April 24, 2022, from the James Brown Arena in Augusta, Georgia

Full results:

Street Profits defeated Alpha Academy

Veer defeated R-Truth

United States Championship: Theory (c) defeated Finn Balor

The KO Show ft. Ezekiel resulted in a brawl

Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins

Riddle defeated The Miz

Bobby Lashley defeated Omos via disqualification

Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair defeated Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan

source: WRESTLINGBODYSLAM.COM