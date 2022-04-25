4/24/22 WWE house show results from Augusta, GA
WWE held another Sunday Stunner event on April 24, 2022, from the James Brown Arena in Augusta, Georgia
Full results:
Street Profits defeated Alpha Academy
Veer defeated R-Truth
United States Championship: Theory (c) defeated Finn Balor
The KO Show ft. Ezekiel resulted in a brawl
Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins
Riddle defeated The Miz
Bobby Lashley defeated Omos via disqualification
Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair defeated Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan
source: WRESTLINGBODYSLAM.COM