4/24/22 WWE house show results from Augusta, GA

Apr 25, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

WWE held another Sunday Stunner event on April 24, 2022, from the James Brown Arena in Augusta, Georgia

Full results:

Street Profits defeated Alpha Academy

Veer defeated R-Truth

United States Championship: Theory (c) defeated Finn Balor

The KO Show ft. Ezekiel resulted in a brawl

Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins

Riddle defeated The Miz

Bobby Lashley defeated Omos via disqualification

Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair defeated Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan

source: WRESTLINGBODYSLAM.COM

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Renee Michelle

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal