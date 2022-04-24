Just over 19,000 tickets sold for SummerSlam at Nissan Stadium so far

SummerSlam at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, is off to a bit of a slow start when it comes to ticket sales.

According to ticket tracking service @WrestleTix, WWE moved just over 19,000 tickets in the first few days of sales. Almost all of floor seats are still available in every section and the absolute majority of sales were in the 100 and 200 levels.

It’s interesting to note that the stadium, which holds well over 60,000 fans, is configured for just under 35,000 and half of it will be closed off.

With this setup, @WrestleTix reports that there’s around 15,400 tickets still available for this show as of now. More sections will be opened if ticket sales pick up over the next couple of months but judging by this first count, it looks like that won’t be the case.

SummerSlam will be held earlier this year, on Saturday, July 30, due to the other WWE premium live event in Cardiff on September 3.