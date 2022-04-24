Ciampa’s reaction to moment with Triple H at Stand and Deliver PLE

While speaking with BTSport.com, Tommaso Ciampa talked about his moment on the stage with Triple H at the 2022 Stand and Deliver PLE. Ciampa noted that he was only told he would have around 30 seconds to salute fans after his match and then a Peacock commercial would air. Ciampa said that he was surprised by Triple H’s appearance…

“When his music hit I thought ‘huh, what a weird advert to play’ I had no idea!”

“For him to give me that moment, it was cool, there’s no one that means to more to him and my career than Triple H.”