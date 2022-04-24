Chris Jericho comments on viral wedding video

Apr 24, 2022 - by James Walsh

Chris Jericho commented on a viral video of a wedding reception where the hosts dressed up like himself and The Rock, which ended in the fake Rock sending the fake Jericho through a table. The Demo God writes, “Possibly the greatest wedding reception EEVVEERR….except for the fact I had to do the job to @therock again! Congrats to @a_poonia5 and his lovely bride!! @barstoolsports @AEW.”

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Renee Michelle

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal