Chris Jericho comments on viral wedding video

Chris Jericho commented on a viral video of a wedding reception where the hosts dressed up like himself and The Rock, which ended in the fake Rock sending the fake Jericho through a table. The Demo God writes, “Possibly the greatest wedding reception EEVVEERR….except for the fact I had to do the job to @therock again! Congrats to @a_poonia5 and his lovely bride!! @barstoolsports @AEW.”

Possibly the greatest wedding reception EEVVEERR….except for the fact I had to do the job to @therock again! Congrats to @a_poonia5 and his lovely bride!! @barstoolsports @AEW pic.twitter.com/1CsntPmXsF — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) April 24, 2022