After knocking out Whyte, Tyson Fury says we might see him at SummerSlam

After knocking out Dillian Whyte last night at Wembley in front of a sold out crowd of 94,000 people, the WBC Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury said in the post-match press conference that he has set his eyes on WWE now.

“Don’t rule me out of fighting there,” he said, when asked by a journalist about the upcoming Cardiff show. “You might see me at SummerSlam coming up soon, I gotta speak to Vince and the boys.”

Elaborating further, Fury continued, “Drew McIntyre has been saying things about me. I have to knock him out, like I did to his pal,” he said, referring to his match against Braun Strowman.

“You know, I love to be at Cardiff, I love to be back at center stage in UK especially in wrestling. I enjoyed it last time in Saudi Arabia, it was fantastic so to come here and do it would be phenomenal,” Fury added.

The Gypsy King said he’s “definitely” going to make contact with WWE and “make that SummerSlam thing a reality.”