4/23/22 WWE house show results from Reading, PA

* Ricochet defeated Jinder Mahal to retain the WWE Intercontinental Title

* GUNTHER defeated Mansoor

* The Usos defeated The Viking Raiders to retain the Smackdown Tag Team Titles

* Kofi Kingston defeated Sheamus

* Charlotte Flair defeated Aliyah to retain the Smackdown Women’s Title

* Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Sami Zayn

* Sasha Banks & Naomi defeated Natalya & Shayna Baszler to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

* Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre to retain the WWE Universal Title

