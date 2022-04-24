4/23/22 WWE house show results from Reading, PA
* Ricochet defeated Jinder Mahal to retain the WWE Intercontinental Title
* GUNTHER defeated Mansoor
* The Usos defeated The Viking Raiders to retain the Smackdown Tag Team Titles
* Kofi Kingston defeated Sheamus
* Charlotte Flair defeated Aliyah to retain the Smackdown Women’s Title
* Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Sami Zayn
* Sasha Banks & Naomi defeated Natalya & Shayna Baszler to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles
* Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre to retain the WWE Universal Title
credit: WrestlingBodyslam.Com