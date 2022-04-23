Three new champions crowned at Rebellion

Apr 23, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Taya Valkyrie defeated Deonna Purrazzo to become AAA Reina de Reinas Champion.

Ace Austin is the new X Division Champion

Josh Alexander defeated Moose and recaptures the IMPACT World Championship!

