Three new champions crowned at Rebellion
Taya Valkyrie defeated Deonna Purrazzo to become AAA Reina de Reinas Champion.
#ANDNEW Reina De Reinas Champion!@thetayavalkyrie #REBELLION pic.twitter.com/ttUW1DTecS
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 24, 2022
Ace Austin is the new X Division Champion
#ANDNEW X Division Champion!@The_Ace_Austin #REBELLION pic.twitter.com/Oy2kdf7xLr
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 24, 2022
Josh Alexander defeated Moose and recaptures the IMPACT World Championship!
#ANDNEW @IMPACTWRESTLING World Champion!@Walking_Weapon #REBELLION pic.twitter.com/BhkqMGTN3E
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 24, 2022