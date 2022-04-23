Spoilers for the 4/29/22 edition of WWE Smackdown

On April 22nd 2022, WWE taped two editions of Smackdown with one being the April 22nd edition and another being the April 29th edition. The reason for this is because WWE will be touring overseas at the end of the month.

Fightful Select obtained the lineup for the April 29th show…

– Steel Cage Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn

– Happy Talk with Madcap Moss

– IC Title: Ricochet vs. Shanky

– Raquel Rodriguez in a squash

– Tag Team Unification contract signing

– Naomi vs. Shayna Baszler

– There’s a series of confusingly listed New Day/Ridge Holland and Sheamus matches

– Beat the Clock: Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi

– Beat the Clock: Charlotte vs. Aliyah

The show ended with the RK-Bro vs. The Usos contract signing. Roman Reigns appeared and the Usos attacked RK-Bro from behind. Drew McIntyre then came down to the ring and fought with Reigns. McIntyre ended up sending Reigns out of the ring.