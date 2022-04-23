Roman Reigns crosses 600 consecutive days as champion

Roman Reigns has crossed the 600-day mark as a champion in WWE and there doesn’t seem like there’s anything stopping The Tribal Chief!

Reigns won the Universal title at Payback 2020, defeating Braun Strowman and The Fiend, just a week after his surprise return at SummerSlam.

Since then, Reigns went on to participate in 18 premium live events, headlining the absolute majority of those shows. As champion, Reigns went through Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan, Edge, Cesaro, Rey Mysterio, John Cena, Finn Balor, Bobby Lashley, Sami Zayn, Goldberg, and Brock Lesnar.

Reigns became the undisputed WWE Universal champion at WrestleMania, beating Brock Lesnar to unify the titles. As Universal champion, Reigns sits #2 in the chart of combined reigns, with 662 days and counting, less than a month away from beating Lesnar’s record which stands at 688 days over three separate reigns.