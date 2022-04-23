Rebellion PPV, Impact Wrestling 4/23/22

Join us tonight at 8PM for live results from Impact Wrestling’s PPV, Rebellion. Impact World Champion, Moose will face Josh Alexander in the main event.

The Pre Show also begins at 7:30 PM and we will cover that right here as well.

Tom Hannifan and Mathew Rehwoldt are once again on the call.

Match 1. Eddie Edwards (Honor No More) VS Chris Bey (Bullet Club)

The members Honor No More walked out with Edwards, but quickly left the arena. Bey enters on his own. Bey annoys Eddie with a quick arm drag. Bey takes a shoulder block, then scissors Eddie to the mat. Eddie lands a stiff chop. Bey then eats a atomic drop and belly to belly combo. Bey takes a chop and fights his way out the corner. He then hits a few spin kicks and ultimately spin kicks him from the ring. He then launches himself to the floor on Edwards. The fans are firmly behind Bey. Eddie thumbs the eye and then hits a big knee strike for a two count. Eddie then taunts the sell out crowd. He then rakes the eyes, while choking Bey over the ropes. Bey gets to his feet and hits a knee strike and chop of his own. Bey heads to the top and clotheslines Eddie to the mat. Bey gets a quick two count after another kick to the head. Bey then starts laying in “Bey Kicks.” Bey reverses a tiger driver into a destroyer. Eddie catches Bey on the top rope and hits a backpack stunner. Bey kicks out at two. This is awesome chants are already loud. The two trade blows. Bey hits a superman punch and then a cutter. Eddie kicks out at two. That was a counter to the blue thunder. Bey takes a tiger driver but kicks out. Eddie then hits the death valley driver and gets the pin.

Winner by pinfall. Eddie Edwards.

Match 2. The Influence, Tenille Dashwood and Madison Rayne, Knockouts World Tag Team Champions VS The Inspiration, Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay

The match starts off with all ladies brawling. The Influence is in control. Madison gets a few pin attempts on Cassie and then tags in Tenille. Dashwood doesn’t keep the advantage and Lee gets a two count off a scissors. Tenille then hits a backslide and drops Cassie on her head. Jessie and Madison enter and Jessie gets the best of both of The Influence. She gets a two count on Rayne. Cassie knees Rayne from the outside. She then tags in and gets another two count. Madison hits a backbreaker and Dashwood hits a splash. Cassie kicks out at two. Madison throws in one of the belts. Cassie spin kicks the belt into Dashwood’s face, but she only gets a two count again. Madison break up a double team. The Influence hit the Ka-Lab and it is over.

Winners. The Influence

Main Card

Match 1. Jay White (Bullet Club) VS Chris Sabin VS Steve Maclin

The feed is really bad right now. We have the Spanish announce team speaking and English announcers commenting over each other. Not Good.

Maclin gets trown from the ring on White. Sabin kicks both from the apron and planchas on Maclin. Maclin back in the ring, takes out Sabin and clotheslines White ot the floor. He then suplexes him on the apron. Maclin goes back on the apron, but Sabin dropkicks him. He then gets reversed suplexed on the apron by White. This match is awesome already. I had to turn off the volume. Back in the ring, White chops Sabin and suplexes him onto Maclin. Sabin blocks another suplex, but takes a back breaker. White is really focusing on one body part, the back. He whips Sabin in the corner. Maclin interjects, giving Sabin time to go to the top and splash them both. Maclin lariats White from the ring. Sabin hits a backdrop on Maclin and another on the returning White. Sabin then DDT’s Jay. Maclin is shook, but cracks Sabin from behind. Jay gets to his feet and suplexes Sabin and sidewalk slams Maclin. Jay then chops Sabin repeatedly. Sabin ends up on top rope, Jay joins him. He ends up in the tree of woe. Maclin then puts Sabin in the tree in the other corner. He spears Jay, but misses Sabin on the other side and lands on the floor hard. Sabin goes right after Jay. Jay reverses and hits a half and half. Sabin hits a cradle shock, goes for the pin, but Maclin sneaks behind Sabin and rolls him up.

Winner. Steve Maclin

Josh Alexander is backstage with his wife and son. She tells him he has trained for this for 16 years. She says she is there with her son to show everyone he is ready. Scott D’Amore shows up and tells him to take Moose’s belt, but don’t let anger get the best of him. Josh’s wife agrees.

Match 2. Deonna Purrazzo (ROH and AAA Women’s World Champion) VS Taya Valkyrie (This match is for the AAA Women’s Championship)

Taya heads out first. Purrazzo heads out next. She has both belts, even though she is only being challenged for the AAA belt. Tom Hannifan mentions Valkyrie heading “elsewhere,” and not getting a return match when she dropped the title a year ago. Taya hits a arm drag and a series of dropkicks. She then starts chopping Deonna in the corner. Deonna tries to fight back, but takes another suplex and knee strikes. Valkyrie then tries to tie Deonna up on the ring poll on the floor, but Purrazzo slams her head into it. Back in the ring, Deonna drops a series of knees into the back and locks on a rear chin lock. Taya gets to her feat and tries forearms, but Deonna locks on an arm bar after a leg sweep. Taya breaks the hold. The match spills to the outside. The two knock each other off their feet. Deonna then backs Taya into the apron hard. They both struggle to get in the ring. They start going at it strong style. Valkyrie is proving to be the heavier hitter. She knees Deonna and sidewalk slams her. Taya then takes a knee to the face. Deonna hits a standing moonsault. She rolls into an arm bar. Taya squirms to the ropes to force a break. Taya and Deonna end up on the top rope. Taya slips out and hits a sit out powerbomb. She then locks on a crossface crab hold. Very cool move. Deonna gets to the ropes. Purrazzo then hits a suplex for a one count. Purrazzo then goes for a piledriver, but Taya gets free and and hits a reverse suplex, face plant. We have a new champion after the pin.

Winner and New AAA Women’s Champion, Taya Valkyrie

Tasha Steelz is backstage with Gia. She directs her first words at Taya, and tells her she has the title, not a title. She then turns her words to Rosemary. She says she will be Knockouts Champion after their match.

Triple Threat Match for the X-Division Championship. Ace Austin VS Trey Miguel (champion) VS Mike Bailey

Bailey is fresh off his turning on Ace Austin last Thursday. He is a martial arts expert and ready to get out of Ace’s shadow. Trey comes out next. The Champion is playing to the crowd.

Ace is attacked by both participants to start the match. Bailey and Trey take turns kicking him as he lay prone on the mat. They quickly turn on each other with a few roll up pin attempts. Ace recovers and the 3 go on a kick tear. The speed of this match is insane. The flips, kicks and acrobatics are off the chart. Trey clotheslines Ace on the floor from the mat. Bailey and Trey go at it in the ring. Ace interjects and catches a leaping Trey and powerbombs him onto Bailey. Incredible move set. Ace then mares Bailey. they then trade blows, Ace wins the exchange until Trey interjects. Bailey misses a wizard on Trey, but Trey planchas Ace on the floor. Bailey with a sliced bread on Trey, Ace tosses Bailey to the floor and gets a two count on Trey. Bailey then this a ridiculous gainer off the ropes to the floor on Ace, only to get body blocked by Trey. This is a spotfest of the highest degree. Trey heads to the top and Ace meets him. They jockey for position. Bailey joins and lauches Ace backwards. Bailey then moonsault stomps Trey, who was draped over Ace. Bailey hits a wizard kick, then a inverted moonsault on Ace from the second rope. This may be the craziest match I have ever seen. Bailey kicks Ace, Trey rolls up Bailey, Ace breaks it up. Trey heads to the top and hits a Meteaoria but Bailey kicks out. Ace hits the fold and we have a new champion. Incredible pin of Trey.

Winner and New X Division Champion, Ace Austin