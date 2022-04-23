Rebellion 2022 live on pay-per-view tonight

Live from the Mid-Hudson Civic Center in Poughkeepsie, New York, Impact Wrestling presents Rebellion on pay-per-view. The full card is as follows:

Moose vs Josh Alexander for the Impact World title; Tasha Steelz vs Rosemary for the Impact Knockouts title; Deonna Purrazzo vs Taya Valkyrie for the AAA Reina de Reinas title; Violent By Design in an eight-team elimination challenge for the Impact Tag Team titles; Chris Sabin vs Jay White vs Steve Maclin; Jonah vs Tomohiro Ishii; Chris Bey vs Eddie Edwards; The Influence vs The IInspiration for the Impact Knockouts Tag Team titles in the pre-show; and Trey Miguel vs Ace Austin vs Mike Bailey in a three-way match for the Impact X Division title in the pre-show.

Rebellion will also stream exclusively on FITE.TV and can be ordered here.

Note: GERWECK.NET will provide live coverage of tonight’s Rebellion PPV! Join us at 8PM ET