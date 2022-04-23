Notes on John Cena and Taya Valkyrie
– MLW announced: Major League Wrestling will crown the inaugural women’s World Featherweight Champion as history is made in Philadelphia on Friday, May 13th at the storied 2300 Arena.
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) April 23, 2022
Two of the best female fighters in the world will clash as legacies and destines are defined and realized when Taya Valkyrie collides with Holidead.
– Happy birthday to…
Happy Birthday to Mr. Hustle, Loyalty & Respect, @JohnCena! pic.twitter.com/OUkwWtAhMa
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 23, 2022