Mick Foley provides a Terry Funk health update

It was reported in 2021 that WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk was living in an assisted living facility for those dealing with dementia. During an interview with HighSpots.com, Mick Foley commented on Funk’s condition…

“Terry is doing better than it was reported. So, I will tell you he is in assisted living but I talked to him about a month ago, Tony Hunter talked to him a few days ago. He’s doing pretty good.”

“He does need some assistance but that can be as simple as not remembering to turn a burner off but he’s doing good.” (quote courtesy of SEScoops.com)

It was also noted during the session that Funk needs a new hip. It was said that his long-term memory is “spot-on” but it’s recent memory that’s “not so great.”