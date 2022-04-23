McIntyre tells Tyson Fury to win tonight and then call them for Cardiff show

Former two-time WWE champion Drew McIntyre is making the push to get Tyson Fury back in WWE.

Fury will be boxing Dillian Whyte tonight at a packed Wembley Stadium in London, England for the WBC Heavyweight title which Fury currently holds and McIntyre is expecting Fury to win.

“All I’ll say to Tyson is, don’t screw it up. Don’t screw it up. Get through this fight, win it, and then give us a call,” McIntyre told Sky Sports. “We’ll figure out if it can happen in Cardiff!”

There are rumors that WWE is trying to get Fury to face McIntyre at the upcoming UK stadium show in Cardiff in September and the two have been going at it on social media for a while, giving each other stick.

“Somehow he ducks me, he’s the world’s largest ninja,” joked McIntyre. “I’m a big fan of his. He’s highly entertaining, he’s such an attraction and that’s why I’m always saying to him, ‘Hey, the door’s always open in WWE. The ball is in your court.’”

Fury last appeared for WWE in November of 2019 during an episode of Monday Night Raw from Manchester.

Tonight’s boxing at Wembley will have an estimated crowd of 94,000, the largest ever crowd in post-war Britain at the national stadium.

Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and The Undertaker all recoreded video messages supporting Fury prior to him taking the ring tonight.