Knight Model Management adds another client

The Knight Model Management faction continued to take shape before the cameras started rolling at Friday Night Smackdown last night.

NXT’s LA Knight announced that his newest client is Mansoor, the 26-year-old from Saudi Arabia who has been signed with WWE since late 2018.

Knight appeared last week in the ring to announce former Retribution member Mace as his first client. Knight has not appeared on NXT since his loss to Gunther at Stand & Deliver on April 2.