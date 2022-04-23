Big Swole says she still supports her friends at AEW

Former AEW women’s division star Big Swole recently joined Renee Paquette’s The Sessions to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including her thoughts on AEW President Tony Khan and how she will continue to support her friends in the promotion. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says she still has friends at AEW and supports them:

“I still have love for the people there at AEW. Like, I still have friends and everything like that. I’m supportive and I still watch their matches and everything. Everything that went down kind of just went as a surprise for me. I didn’t necessarily know [Tony Khan] was going to react like that, but I mean… that’s his god given right.”

How her line is still open for AEW and Tony Khan:

“My line is still open for [Tony Khan and] for AEW, because I don’t like to burn any bridges. I just like to tell the truth. These are my opinions. These are my experiences and I feel like they shouldn’t have been blown out of proportion as much as they [were] and I feel like people were doing more invalidating than actually actively listening and comprehending what I was saying. So in a sense of where my relationship is with certain fans, it’s kind of like..nuh-uh..but as far as AEW, I just really wish them the best because I don’t want anybody getting out of a job. Competition is amazing for wrestling. We’ve been waiting on something like this for a long time.”

transcribed by Fightful