Updated Smackdown preview for tonight

WWE has announced a new match and a new segment for tonight’s SmackDown on FOX.

SmackDown will also see RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle take on SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jey Uso. This comes after Riddle defeated SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso last Friday night.

As noted, WWE will also be taping the April 29 edition of SmackDown tonight. If you’re attending the tapings and would like to help with live spoilers, please e-mail us.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown from the MVP Arena in Albany, NY, and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up:

* Madcap Moss vs. Angel

* Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn in a Lumberjack Match

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is scheduled to be back after missing last week

* RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jey Uso

* WrestleMania Backlash contract signing for the I Quit Match between Ronda Rousey and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair