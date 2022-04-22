Tony Khan confirms AEW video game title

Tony Khan has confirmed that “AEW: Fight Forever” is the name of the first-ever console video game from the company.

We noted a few weeks back how AEW had filed to trademark “Fight Forever” for wrestling/video game use, which led to speculation on the title of the game. The name now has been confirmed.

As seen in the video below, Khan spoke to the crowd in Pittsburgh on Wednesday night and had fans participate in chants to be recorded for the game. Justin Roberts led the crowd in chants for Adam Cole, Sting, Jeff Hardy, Aubrey Edwards, AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page, plus AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR, and then individual chants for Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood.

There’s still no official release date for the game, but it’s rumored for September. You can click here for a recent backstage report on the game.

Stay tuned for more. Below is the Khan-Roberts video from Pittsburgh: