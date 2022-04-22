The Miz and Titus O’Neil to be part of the 2022 NFL Draft broadcast

The Miz and Titus O’Neil will both be part of the NFL Draft presentation of their respective hometown teams, with the former WWE champion announcing picks for the Cleveland Browns and O’Neil announcing picks for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 2022 NFL Draft will take place in Las Vegas next week.

“I am thrilled to head to Las Vegas to represent my hometown Cleveland Browns at the NFL Draft. As someone who grew up a huge Browns fan, the opportunity to play a small part in the future of the franchise is a dream come true. This is going to be AWESOME,” said The Miz.

O’Neil added, “I’m honored to represent my Hometown NFL team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, at this year’s NFL Draft. As a person who holds a great relationship with many of the players and someone who enjoys an impactful partnership with the Bucs organization serving the Tampa Bay Region through my Bullard Family Foundation, this is truly a special moment.”

WWE did not reveal which picks they will be announcing. O’Neil will do his appearance on the second day on April 29 which also happens to be his birthday!