WWE SmackDown Report – 4/22/2022

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up live from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. They hype the Winners Take All match at WrestleMania Backlash, and tonight’s match with Riddle and Jey Uso, plus the Lumberjack Match main event between Sami Zayn and Drew McIntyre.

– We go right to the ring and Samantha Irvin introduces Adam Pearce, who is in the ring with a contract signing setup. Pearce welcomes us to SmackDown and then introduces who he calls one of the most dominant women in sports entertainment, the game changer and so on, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. The music hits and out comes Flair to mostly boos. She stops and poses on the entrance-way as pyro goes off. We see recent events that led to the I Quit Match at WrestleMania Backlash, including how Flair attacked Drew Gulak last week as he had a tryout to join the blue brand broadcast team.

Pearce introduces Ronda Rousey next and here she comes to a pop. Pearce tells them we need two signatures to make the match official, but the contract is nowhere to be seen. Pearce looks around and here comes Drew Gulak, with the contract. Pearce apologizes and says Gulak is his new assistant. Gulak enters the ring with the contract and takes the mic. Gulak tells Pearce he’s super-pumped for this opportunity and he’s taking it very serious.

Gulak tells us to look to the big screen for a special Power Point presentation for the rules of the I Quit Match. Flair tells him to shut up before she makes him quit the job before he gets started. Rousey has some words of support for Gulak. Flair taunts Rousey for losing at WrestleMania 38. Fans chant “you tapped out!” but Flair insists she was adjusting her bra. Flair stands up at the table and goes on about the different ways she can make Rousey quit. Flair raises the title and says she always finds a way to win like she did at WrestleMania. Flair sits back down and signs the contract as Rousey continues looking at her with a smirk.

Fans chant for Rousey and Flair interrupts them with a reminder that she won at WrestleMania. Rousey starts talking and Flair keeps interrupting with a reminder on her WrestleMania win. Rousey says there will be no referee to save Flair this time, this time Flair will have to say Rousey is better than her, she will abandon her baby, the title, and she will quit. Flair flips the table over. She grabs a hidden kendo stick from under the table and attacks Rousey wit hit.

Rousey catches the third kendo stick swing and takes Flair down. Rousey unloads with kendo stick shots now. Gulak grabs the stick and does away with it. Gulak is preparing the contract is looks like when Rousey grabs him and drops him with her Piper’s Pit submission. Rousey stands over Gulak now, clutching his arm until he gives her a pen, while she has the contract in her other hand. Rousey takes the pen, drops the armbar on Gulak and tightens it, while signing the contract to make things official at WrestleMania Backlash. This all went down while Pearce stood by, and Flair watched from ringside. Rousey’s music starts back up as she and Flair yell at each other, and stare each other down.

– We see how Ridge Holland and Sheamus hyped Butch up last week, reminding him how The New Day is the enemy. We also see how Butch attacked Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston backstage.

Xavier Woods vs. Butch

We go back to the ring for tonight’s opening bout and here comes The New Day – Xavier Woods with Kofi Kingston. They enter the ring and pose as fans cheer them on. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Butch with Sheamus and Ridge Holland. The bell rings and Woods ducks Butch, and rolls him up. Woods with another counter and a quick roll-up. Woods chops Butch now. Woods with more chops against the ropes. Woods ducks right hands and unloads on Butch as fans cheer him on.

Woods levels Butch with a clothesline for a 2 count. Butch finally turns it around and mounts Woods with right hands. Butch works on the arm and fingers now as Kofi tries to rally the crowd. Butch bends Woods’ elbow back and stops on it. Butch counters Woods’ comeback attempt and ends up grabbing his face, then sending him face-first into the turnbuckles. Butch with more aggressive offense.

Butch charges but Woods sends him over the top rope to the floor. Woods runs and dropkicks Butch through the ropes, sending him over the announce table. Butch crawls away while Sheamus and Holland yell at Woods. Kofi comes over to stand with Woods, facing off with Sheamus and Holland. Butch comes leaping off the apron, jumping over his teammates, and takes Woods down on the floor. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Butch has Woods tied up in a submission. Butch with a shot to the ribs as Ridge and Sheamus look on with their batons. Cole says they now want to be called The Unholy Trinity. Woods fights back with punches and chops now. Butch tries to keep up but Woods unloads against the ropes. They run the ropes now and Woods levels Butch with the big forearm. Woods sweeps Butch’s legs and then drops a senton for a pop.

Woods gets Butch on his shoulders but Butch claws at his ears and gets free. Butch with more offense before spiking Woods into the mat for another close 2 count. Butch shows some frustration now. Woods ends up dropping Butch with a DDT and rolling him up with Backwoods for the win.

Winner: Xavier Woods

– After the match, The New Day celebrates as the music hits. Butch begins to seethe as Sheamus and Ridge try to calm him down. Butch exits the ring ans goes over the barrier into the crowd. Butch grabs a WWE crew member, rag-dolls him and tosses him back over the barrier. Sheamus and Ridge look on as Butch continues roaming through the crowd. Fans boo Butch and he seethes some more while walking to the back.

– Aliyah is backstage talking to WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet about how impressive he’s been. She asks what’s next and he says this is just the beginning, it’s an honor to be champion. He talks about greats have held this title, and his goal is to be one of those all-time greats who have been Intercontinental Champion. Jinder Mahal and Shanky show up. Jinder says last week’s title defense was a fluke. He questions Ricochet’s confidence and talks some more trash. Ricochet says he will defend his title any time, any place. Shanky steps up and he wants to become champion. Ricochet accepts the challenge and walks off. Jinder looks a little confused or maybe upset with Shanky for stepping up for the next title shot.

Gunther vs. Teddy Goodz

We go back to the ring and Ludwig Kaiser is out to the stage, standing under a spotlight. Kaiser gives a grand introduction to Gunther, calling him the diabolical athlete who will stop at nothing to uphold the integrity and honor of this great sport, The Ring General. The music hits and out comes Gunther now. They march to the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Gunther is wrapping up his entrance. Enhancement talent Teddy Goodz is watching from across the ring. The bell rings and Gunther goes right to work on the arm, slamming Goodz by his arm.

Goodz fights back to his feet but Gunther swats away a dropkick attempt, then levels him with a big boot. Gunther with a big uppercut into the corner as Kaiser looks on. Gunther places Goodz flat on the top turnbuckle, chops him, then briefly applies a unique submission.

Gunther brings Goodz to the middle of the ring for a big slam. Gunther continues to dominate Goodz, leveling him with a big chop to the chest. Gunther with another scoop slam in the middle of the ring.

Gunther stands tall and poses, then chops Goodz in the back. Gunther briefly applies the Sleeper hold, then drops Goodz with a powerbomb. Gunther stacks the pin for the win.

Winner: Gunther

– After the match, Gunther stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays as Kaiser joins Gunther in the ring. Gunther and Kaiser do their former Imperium pose to end the segment.

– This week’s Progressive Match Flo video looks back at recent happenings between RK-Bro and The Usos. Riddle and Randy Orton are backstage now. Riddle recalls his sick RKO to Jimmy Uso last week, and says he might do something even sicker to Jimmy Uso tonight. Riddle loves coming back to SmackDown to see all his friends here. Drew McIntyre walks up and Riddle greets him. Drew and Orton stare each other down due to their past issues. Riddle calms things and says he signed RK-Bro up to be Lumberjacks in tonight’s match with Sami Zayn. Drew says he saw what RK-Bro did last week and anyone who stands up to The Bloodline is good in his book. Orton says he and Drew are good. McIntyre walks one way and RK-Bro goes the other and we see Zayn creeping around, hiding and eavesdropping in the background.

RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jey Uso

We go back to the ring and out come RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro – Riddle with Randy Orton. They enter the ring and the pyro goes off. Riddle poses in the corner as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a quick backstage promo from Xia Li. Li says she was The Protector but she sees no one worthy of her protection, so now she protects herself. We go back to the ring and out come SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos – Jey Uso with Jimmy Uso. Cole plugs the Title Unification bout at WrestleMania Backlash. We see Paul Heyman and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns watching from backstage in their locker room suite.

The bell rings and Riddle and Uso size each other up. Riddle with some offense early on. Jey comes back and drops Riddle. They trade holds and stiff shots to the jaw. Jey with a bigger right hand, then some punches to keep Riddle down. Riddle dodges a move, then drops him with a kick to the mouth. Riddle with a Gutwrench suplex as a concerned Jey looks on.

Riddle with a big forearm to the mouth. Fans chant for Riddle but Uso drops him with a forearm. Uso works Riddle around the ring with big strikes and chops to the chest against the ropes. Riddle kicks Uso off the ropes, then kicks him to send him to the floor for a breather. Riddle runs the ropes for a suicide dive but Jey suckered him in and met him at the ropes with a stiff right hand. Uso sends Riddle into the steel ring steps now. Uso keeps control at ringside, then slams Riddle on top of the announce table as Orton usually does. Uso taunts Riddle as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Jey has Riddle grounded in the middle of the ring. Orton and Jimmy look on as Jey levels Riddle again, then poses above him in the middle of the ring. Riddle eventually fights back and they trade big strikes now. Riddle drops Jey and nails an overhead kick. Riddle with a running forearm in the corner, then a clothesline. Riddle goes on but misses the Floating Bro. We see Reigns and Heyman looking on again.

More back and forth between the two. Riddle levels Uso with the Final Flash knee strike. Riddle goes to the top and hits Floating Bro but Uso kicks out just in time. Uso blocks a Go To Sleep but Riddle kicks out of a roll-up. They tangle and Riddle hits the second rope draping DDT from the apron. Jimmy distracts Riddle from the floor but Orton comes over and slams him on top of the announce table for a pop. Riddle waits for Jey to get up now. Jey blocks the RKO and they tangle. Jey lifts Riddle and drops him into a big neckbreaker for another close 2 count.

Orton rallies the crowd from ringside now. Jey yells out at Orton, talking trash to him and taunting him, playing to the crowd. Uso turns around and charges Riddle but Riddle gets the knee up. Jey comes right back with a superkick. Jey goes to the top as we see Reigns and Heyman looking on from the back. Uso goes for the big Uso Splash from the top but Riddle gets his knees up, then turns that over into the pin to win.

Winner: Riddle

– After the match, the music hits as RK-Bro begins to celebrate. We see an angry Reigns looking on from backstage. We go to replays as The Usos head up the ramp while RK-Bro continues their celebration.

– We see how WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi retained over Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan on RAW. Their new double team finishing move is called Rent’s Due. We go back to the ring and out comes Banks and Naomi now. They hit the ring and pose on the apron as the pyro goes off. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and the champs are in the ring with Kayla Braxton. She brings up how they have been unstoppable since winning the titles at WrestleMania 38. Naomi says they are just getting started. Fans chant “you deserve it” now. Banks and Naomi go on about being dominant and how it doesn’t matter who comes for the titles next. The music interrupts and out comes Natalya and Shayna Baszler. Natalya says they must’ve forgotten about the team they did not beat to win the titles. The two teams have a few words in the middle of the ring now.

Baszler says they are going to stretch and snap every bone in their bodies, then take the titles from them. Baszler talks some more trash, then shoves Banks down to the mat. Banks comes back to her feet but Naomi holds her back. Naomi dares Baszler and Natalya to try and come take the titles. Banks and Naomi raise the titles in the air as the two teams stare each other down. The music hits to end the segment.

– We see Madcap Moss warming up backstage when Happy Baron Corbin appears. Corbin congratulates Moss on last week’s win over Humberto, saying all that mentoring must’ve paid off. Corbin thinks it’s time to be the bigger man as he’s willing to forgive Moss. He says it is time and Moss made his point, but he will be the bigger man and forgive Moss. Moss admits they shared some good laughs. Moss brings up possibly going back as Corbin’s sidekick but says there’s a better chance of Corbin growing a full head of hair. Corbin walks off as Moss breaks out in laughter.

Madcap Moss vs. Angel

We go back to the ring and out comes Madcap Moss. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a vignette looking at how Raquel Rodriguez dominated in WWE NXT. She will be here next week. We go back to the ring and Moss is celebrating with his Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal trophy. The music hits and out comes Los Lotharios – Angel with Humberto. We get the Los Lotharios Kiss Cam on a woman at ringside.

The bell rings and they go at it. Lots of quick back & forth early on. Moss levels Angel and then back-drops him over the top rope, onto Humberto. Moss taunts them and brings it back in. Humberto grabs Moss’ leg from the floor, which allows Angel to dropkick him in the head and turn it around.

They go on and Moss catches a crossbody, then delivers a big fall-away slam. Moss unloads with strikes now. Moss goes on and clotheslines Humberto back to the floor when he enters the ring. Moss keeps going and levels Angel with a shoulder. Moss gets fired up and yells out at the crowd, then drops Angel with The Punchline for the pin to win.

Winner: Madcap Moss

– After the match, Moss stands tall as the music hits. We go to commercial. Moss is celebrating when Happy Baron Corbin attacks from behind. Corbin beats Moss down and stomps away in the corner as fans boo him. Corbin grabs Moss and drops him with End of Days to more boos. Corbin exits the ring an approaches the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal trophy. Corbin, a former winner of the match, hoists the trophy onto his shoulder and walks away with it as fans boo louder. Moss looks on from the mat, trying to recover.

– We see Sami Zayn creeping around backstage. He approaches the locker room door of Roman Reigns. Sami hesitates but it looks like he’s about to knock on the door as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a video on WWE and Make-A-Wish celebrating World Wish Day.

– The Bloodline is backstage now. The Usos are disappointed with the loss to Riddle, and Jey Uso says it won’t happen again. Roman Reigns also looks disappointed. Paul Heyman walks up and says they have a guest – Sami Zayn. Sami says it’s good to see Reigns. He starts off by acknowledging him and complimenting him on how good his work has been as of late. Sami goes on about how he’s the locker room leader, as Reigns has his own, and he’s heard things and seen things, and he saw Drew McIntyre getting chummy with RK-Bro, and now they are going to be Lumberjacks in tonight’s match. Sami says he’s not a rat or a snitch, but they said some disrespectful things about Reigns and his family.

Sami goes on and says his reputation has taken hit after hit, and now people think he’s afraid of McIntyre. Sami says he needs to beat Drew to get back the respect he’s owed, so he was thinking maybe he could get some kind of help? Sami says he would be more than helpful in return if Reigns can help him out. Sami says he could be a very valuable ally. Sami is on his knees now, pleading with Reigns and begging him for some help. Sami says he needs Reigns to acknowledge him, because he’s acknowledging Reigns. Reigns just looks at him. Sami gets up and sarcastically says that was a great talk, alright. Sami walks off. Reigns tells The Usos that we have people on his show talking trash about him, so go take his name out of their mouths.

– Michael Cole sends us to Chapter 3 of the Lacey Evans Story. Evans is backstage for another pre-recorded promo. She says growing up if they weren’t living in tents, it was trailers with holes in the floor or houses with mold. She talks more about her dad’s issues, and how she grew up without her mom for the most important years of her life. She didn’t have mommy to lean on so she was left crying into a pile of dirty clothes. She does her own makeup and stuff now, and had to teach herself what beauty was. She goes on about competing in amateur wrestling when she was younger, and without the support at home it was up to her to succeed. She recalls walking home two miles in the rain, from work, school and wrestling, only to find her high father passed out on the couch, with a cigarette in his mouth. Evans learned how unbreakable she was and how sorry she felt for people who haven’t been put in dangerous situations to find themselves. Evans repeats the line from the two previous weeks, about how what she’s been through in life has made her a motivated, ready for anything, confident, mother, wife, sister, daughter, U.S. Marine, and a WWE Superstar, and how she’s no better than the other WWE Superstars, but they’re damn sure no better than her.

Lumberjack Match: Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre

We go back to the ring and out come the Lumberjacks for tonight’s main event – Erik, Ivar, Shinsuke Nakamura, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, RAW Tag Team Champions Riddle and Randy Orton, Sheamus, Ridge Holland, Mansoor, Jinder Mahal, and Shanky. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and announced for next week is Shanky vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet, plus a Beat The Clock Challenge with Ronda Rousey and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. Irvin introduces Drew McIntyre for the main event and out he comes with his sword, Angela. The pyro goes off as Drew marches to the ring and Cole shows us recent events that led to tonight’s main event. Out next comes Sami Zayn to mostly boos.

The bell is about to ring but the music interrupts and out comes SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos – Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. They walk down to ringside to watch the match. Sami is excited to see The Usos.

Sami goes right to the floor to try and make peace with the Lumberjacks but they pull him back to the ring. Drew goes for Sami but he retreats to the floor again. Sami tries to escape into the crowd but the Lumberjacks once again bring him back in. Drew grabs Sami and launches him into the corner for a huge chop to the chest. Drew with another big chop to drop Sami in the opposite corner. Sami dodges a shot and ducks, sending Drew to the floor in front of Sheamus. Holland and Sheamus get a few shots in on Drew, then send him back in. The Lumberjacks, including The Usos, all face off at ringside as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Sami is in control of Drew but he wastes time by yelling at Lumberjacks. Sami kicks Drew out to Sheamus for some more cheap shots to Drew. Sheamus rolls Drew right back in. Drew gets up and quickly drops Sami with a Glasgow Kiss headbutt. Drew launches Sami with a big overhead throw from the corner, and another. Drew with a neckbreaker and a kip-up for a big pop.

Sami stumbles around now. Drew goes for the Claymore Kick but Sami retreats to the floor. RK-Bro goes to roll him back in but The Usos drop Orton and Riddle with big superkicks. Fans boo as The Usos exit up the ramp while RK-Bro is laid out. The other Lumberjacks start brawling around the ringside area now. Drew stops Sami from retreating into the crowd.

Drew rolls Sami back in but Sheamus, Shanky and Jinder attack Drew from behind. They roll Drew back in but the heels Lumberjacks are attacked by The New Day, Nakamura and others. Drew gets to his feet and looks around but doesn’t see Sami. Drew instead runs the ring and leaps out, taking down a big group of Lumberjacks at ringside. Fans chant “holy shit!” now. Sami sees what just happened. He takes the opportunity and hops over the barrier, running away through the crowd as fans boo.

Adam Pearce appears on the stage now. He insults Sami for running away from a Lumberjack Match, and announces that next week’s SmackDown will see Sami and Drew do battle in a Steel Cage match. Drew is pleased and the crowd pops big for the announcement. Jinder suddenly attacks Drew from behind and beats him down in the corner as Sami looks terrified in the crowd as he runs away. Shanky joins Jinder now. Drew ends up fighting them both off with two Glasgow Kiss headbutts.

Drew points up at Sami in the crowd, then drops Jinder with a big Claymore Kick as he got back up. Drew looks back at Sami and smiles, taunting him as the music hits. We go to replays as Drew points his sword up at Sami in the crowd. The announcers hype next week’s WrestleMania Backlash go-home edition of SmackDown. Drew goes to McAfee and yells into his head-set, saying there will be no escape for Sami next week as he plans to tear Sami apart. Drew takes his sword and stands on top of the announce table now, pointing up at Sami and yelling at him as SmackDown goes off the air.

