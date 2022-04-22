Impact knockout requires surgery

Apr 22, 2022 - by James Walsh

In a post on Twitter, Lady Frost noted that she will be out of action for some time as she needs minor surgery next month.

She wrote: “Yes, I deactivated Twitter for a bit. I’m back, but I will be out of action for a little while. Minor surgery is scheduled for May. Thanks to everyone who checked in. If you’d like to support in any way, please check out the link attached. Love y’all.”

