Former WWE superstar Appears on the Price is Right

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ezekiel Jackson appeared as a contestant on The Price is Right yesterday. He showed up under his real name, Rycklon Stephens, along with his family. They actually made it to Showcase Showdown part of the show.

Jackson wrestled for WWE from 2007 to 2014 and was the final ECW champion. He briefly worked for Impact Wrestling and Lucha Underground, but now works as a fitness coach.