Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite featured Dustin Rhodes vs. CM Punk, which Punk won after a back and forth match. In a post on Twitter, Rhodes thanked Punk for the match and thanked fans for their support.

He wrote:

“Thank you all for your continued support. Don’t think I could do it without you. Thank you @CMPunk for a match that every young aspiring pro wrestler should watch. It was my honor to throw down with you. #AEWDynamite.”