4/22/22 AEW Rampage Recap

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Ricky Starks, and Taz are on commentary from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

—

Match #1 – Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament – Qualifying Match: Adam Cole vs. Tomohiro Ishii (w/Orange Cassidy and Rocky Romero)

Cole goes for a shoulder tackle, but Ishii isn’t fazed. Ishii delivers one of his own, and Cole goes to the outside to regroup. Cole comes back in and delivers shots to Ishii and backs him into the corner, but Ishii comes back with a big chop that takes Cole down. Cole ducks to the floor, but Ishii follows and clubs him. Ishii chops Cole and goes for a clothesline, but Cole ducks and Ishii hits the ring post. Cole gets Ishii back into the mat and delivers shots. Cole applies a headlock and takes Ishii to the corner. Cole delivers forearm shots, but Ishii fires up and counters them with one big shot of his own that drops Cole in the corner. Ishii delivers a back-drop suplex and goes for the cover, but Cole kicks out. Cole comes back and dodges a few clotheslines, and then drops Ishii with a neck-breaker over his knee as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Ishii has Cole up top and delivers a superplex. Ishii goes for the cover, but Cole kicks out. Cole dodges a sliding lariat and takes Ishii down. Cole goes for the Boom, but Ishii dodges it and delivers the sliding lariat. Ishii goes for the cover, but Cole kicks out. Cole comes back and delivers a shot to Ishii and goes for a cover of his own, but Ishii kicks out. Cole goes for the Panama Sunrise, but Ishii dodges it. Cole delivers a superkick, but Ishii isn’t fazed. Cole delivers an enzuigiri, but Ishii comes right back with one of his own. Ishii comes off the ropes, but Cole blocks him. Cole goes for a superkick, but Ishii counters and drops him with a clothesline. Jay White runs to ringside and throws Romero into the ring steps. Cole delivers a low blow to Ishii behind the referee’s back, and then delivers the Boom for the pin fall.

Winner: Adam Cole

—

Footage of the Jericho Appreciation Society being thrown out of the building earlier in the day is shown.

—

Lexy Nair tries to interview Hook, but Danhausen appears. Hook backs Danhausen into the wall and tells him that he has his attention.

—

Shawn Spears has joined the commentary team for the next match.

—

Match #2 – Singles Match: Lance Archer (w/Jake Roberts) vs. Serpentico

Serpentico goes for a dive, but Archer isn’t fazed and lays him out with a forearm. Archer gets Serpentico in the ring and sends him to the corner. Archer delivers a shot, and then follows with the Blackout for the pin fall.

Winner: Lance Archer

-After the match, Archer delivers a Chokeslam Symphony to Serpentico, delivering two chokeslams and refusing to deliver a third.

—

A vignette airs for the new business relationship between Tony Nese and Smart Mark Sterling. Sterling says he will take Nese straight to the top. Nese says Sterling will line them up, and he will knock their lights out.

—

Match #3 – Singles Match: Daniel Garcia vs. Eddie Kingston; members of both men’s groups are barred

Kingston takes control early on and beats Garcia down in the corner. Kingston delivers a running boot and takes Garcia to the outside. Kingston chops Garcia against the barricade, and then slams him into the ring steps. Garcia comes back with a shot to Kingston and gets him back in the ring. Garcia stomps on Kingston and drives his knee into Kingston’s rib cage a few times. Kingston comes back with a chop and charges, but Garcia catches him and delivers knee strikes. Garcia applies a hammer-lock on the mat, and then delivers another knee strike to the ribs. Kingston fights back with a few shots, but Garcia kicks him in the head. Kingston gets to his feet, and they exchange shots. Garcia delivers an uppercut, and then follows with forearm shots in the corner. Garcia delivers right hands in the corner, and then bites Kingston’s head. Kingston comes back and bites Garcia, but Garcia kicks Kingston in the midsection. Garcia delivers a forearm shot and sends Kingston to the floor. Garcia slams Kingston into the ring post as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Garcia and Kingston exchanging chops in the ring. Kingston delivers a quick kick, but Garcia comes back with a series of uppercuts. Kingston delivers a knee against the ropes, but Garcia comes back with rib shots and applies an abdominal stretch. Kingston counters, but Garcia drops him with a German suplex. Garcia goes for the cover, but Kingston kicks out. Garcia stomps Kingston in the corner and charges, but Kingston counters with a boot and a back elbow. Kingston drops a knee across Garcia’s neck, but Garcia comes back and locks in a Boston Crab. Garcia turns it into a Sharpshooter, but Kingston makes it to the ropes. Garcia picks Kingston up, but Kingston counters with a exploder suplex. Kingston goes for the cover, but Garcia kicks out. Kingston drops Garcia with a back-drop suplex and delivers the spinning back fist for the pin fall.

Winner: Eddie Kingston

-After the match, Kingston grabs a microphone and takes off his belt. He holds Garcia’s face toward the camera, and tells Chris Jericho that he is saving the beating for him.

—

Tony Schiavone is with Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland. Lee says Taz tarnished the battle last week, and now he wants to annihilate Team Taz. Strickland says Team Taz won the battle next week, but they are going to pay them back in blood because the war is far from over.

Starks stands up at the announce table and says Lee and Strickland don’t want smoke with Team Taz.

—

Schiavone is with Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., Jamie Hayter, and Toni Storm. Storm asks Baker if she knows who she is and asks her if she’s ever left Pittsburgh. Storm says she will see Hayter in the first round, and might see Baker later if she makes it that far.

—

Announced for Wednesday’s Dynamite:

-AEW TNT Championship – Ladder Match: Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Scorpio Sky

-Ten-Man Tag Team Match: The Undisputed Elite vs. Brock Anderson, Dante Martin, Lee Johnson, and The Varsity Blonds

-Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament – Qualifying Match: Cash Wheeler vs. Dax Harwood

-Philly Street Fight: Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb

-Lance Archer vs. Wardlow

—

Match #4 – AEW TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill (c) (w/Smart Mark Sterling) vs. Marina Shafir

Shafir delivers a kick to Cargill’s hamstring, and jumps on her back for a rear choke. Cargill throws her down, but Shafir charges back. Cargill throws her down with a fall-away slam, and then clotheslines her to the floor. Cargill slams Marina into the barricade, and the Baddie Section delivers shots to Shafir behind the referee’s back. Cargill delivers a shot to Shafir and gets back into the ring. Cargill stomps on Shafir as she tries to get back into the ring, and then delivers a back elbow in the corner. Cargill delivers a back suplex and goes for the cover, but Shafir kicks out. Cargill delivers right hands, but Shafir comes back with a right hand. Shafir applies a front chancery, but Cargill counters with a power slam. Cargill goes for the cover, but Shafir kicks out as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Cargill grinds her fist into Shafir’s ribs. Shafir counters with a hip throw and delivers a shot to Cargill. Shafir takes Cargill down and applies a heel hook. Shafir wraps Cargill’s knee around the ring post, and then drops Sterling with a hip throw. Shafir goes back to work on Cargill’s knee, but the Baddie Section distracts her and Cargill kicks her in the face. Cargill slams Shafir into the apron and pulls her back to the floor. Cargill slams Shafir on the timekeeper’s table, and then gets her back into the ring. Cargill stands on Shafir’s chest for the cover, but Shafir grabs her ankle to counter. Shafir locks in the heel hook, but Cargill kicks Shafir with her free foot to try and break it up. Shafir keeps the hold applied, but Cargill finally breaks it after another series of kicks. Cargill delivers Jaded for the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW TBS Champion: Jade Cargill