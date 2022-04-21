Spoilers: NXT UK tapings from Wednesday

Upcoming episodes of WWE NXT UK were taped on Wednesday at BT Sport Studio in London, England. Below are full spoilers from the taping:

* Symbiosis defeated Mark Andrews and Wildboar

* Noam Dar hosted a Super Nova Sessions segment with NXT 2.0’s Lash Legend

* Xia Brookside defeated Angel Hayze

* NXT 2.0’s Von Wagner defeated Saxton Huxley

* Tiger Turan defeated Tate Mayfair

* NXT 2.0’s Damon Kemp defeated Danny Jones

* NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura retained over Isla Dawn

* Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter defeated Mark Coffey and Joe Coffey of Gallus

* NXT 2.0’s Ivy Nile defeated Nina Samuels

* Amale and Angel Hayze defeated Xia Brookside and Eliza Alexander

* Die Familia (Yeoman, Rohan Raja) defeated Dave Mastiff and Jack Starz

* Kenny Williams defeated Josh Morrell

* NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov retained over Jordan Devlin. This match originally ended in a title change but it was re-started and Dragunov retained

NXT UK airs every Thursday at 3pm ET and 8pm BST on Peacock and the WWE Network. These matches should air over the next few weeks.