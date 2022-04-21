Spoilers: NXT UK tapings from Wednesday
Upcoming episodes of WWE NXT UK were taped on Wednesday at BT Sport Studio in London, England. Below are full spoilers from the taping:
* Symbiosis defeated Mark Andrews and Wildboar
* Noam Dar hosted a Super Nova Sessions segment with NXT 2.0’s Lash Legend
* Xia Brookside defeated Angel Hayze
* NXT 2.0’s Von Wagner defeated Saxton Huxley
* Tiger Turan defeated Tate Mayfair
* NXT 2.0’s Damon Kemp defeated Danny Jones
* NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura retained over Isla Dawn
* Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter defeated Mark Coffey and Joe Coffey of Gallus
* NXT 2.0’s Ivy Nile defeated Nina Samuels
* Amale and Angel Hayze defeated Xia Brookside and Eliza Alexander
* Die Familia (Yeoman, Rohan Raja) defeated Dave Mastiff and Jack Starz
* Kenny Williams defeated Josh Morrell
* NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov retained over Jordan Devlin. This match originally ended in a title change but it was re-started and Dragunov retained
NXT UK airs every Thursday at 3pm ET and 8pm BST on Peacock and the WWE Network. These matches should air over the next few weeks.