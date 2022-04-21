Samoa Joe explains what he wants to see next for ROH

“Ring of Honor has been a tremendous launching pad for so many superstars in the industry and one that is remembered fondly by most of those superstars. Aside from the people involved, I think the industry as a whole would love to see it survive, to regain prominence and become as great as it has been in the past. It’s always been a place where the newest, the most innovative guys from the industry kind of find a foothold to do what they do. I’d like it to continue to be that. I’d like to see more new faces and more opportunities given to younger guys in Ring of Honor. There has always been young, hungry talent waiting in the wings to show the world what they got and Ring of Honor has been that place where they do that.”

source: NYPost.com