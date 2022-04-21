Pat McAfee reportedly in talks with Amazon for Thursday Night Football job

WWE SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee is reportedly in talks for another significant contract.

McAfee is currently in talks with Amazon to potentially contribute to their NFL Thursday Night Football coverage, which begins in the fall, according to The New York Post.

There have also been talks about possibly airing The Pat McAfee Show on Amazon Prime Video. The weekday talk show, sponsored by FanDuel, currently airs via YouTube and SiriusXM.

It was noted that nothing has been finalized, but negotiations are ongoing.

McAfee would join Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit on the Amazon NFL broadcast team. Michaels and Herbstreit were recently hired to call the football games this fall.

McAfee recently noted on his show that he has talked with Amazon executives. Before Herbstreit was hired, McAfee said he did not want to be a color commentator in the booth due to the large time commitment.

McAfee signed a massive sponsorship deal with FanDuel late last year, worth $30 million per year for 4 years, with an opt-out after 3 years. The deal was for The Pat McAfee Show and was described as the richest talent deal in sports media history.

The former NFL punter currently calls WWE SmackDown on FOX each week with Michael Cole, and is signed to a multi-year contract. He defeated Austin Theory at WrestleMania 38 earlier this month, but then lost an impromptu match against WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.

