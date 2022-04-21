Kyle O’Reilly talks about his dream match

“A guy who I’ve wanted to wrestle my entire career is Bryan Danielson. I broke in, in ’05 and he, at that time, was having this epic run with the ROH Title. He inspired me to want to make it to ROH. He was going over to Japan and making a living there, so that inspired me to want to follow that path. He always worked a very similar hybrid style, as you put it, which I totally agree with that definition of it because it’s very much a hybrid style. It’s whatever you want it to be. It’s kicks, it’s strikes, submissions mixed with professional wrestling, which is a style of its own. Certainly with Danielson. And now he’s teamed up with Mox, I think it’d be an amazing tag match as well. There are a ton of guys in AEW I’d really love to wrestle. I think it’s a very deep roster, so there’s no shortage of dream matches from where I’m standing.”

source: SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio