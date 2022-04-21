Kacy Catanzaro explains name change

In a new video posted to WWE’s Youtube channel, Kacy Catanzaro explained why she changed her name to Katana Chance. The news of the name change was revealed last week.

She said: “Everyone knows me as Kacy Catanzaro, and that is me, but there are parts of me that people haven’t seen — except maybe Kayden — where I get to do what I want, and that’s shootin’ back straight whiskey and lettin’ loose. And Kayden isn’t the only one that can party and shake a little somethin’. That is Katana Chance, and that is the energy I’ll be bringing to NXT from now on.”

In the video, it’s also revealed that Katana will team with Kayden Carter against Yulisa Leon & Valentina Feroz next week.