Impact Report 4/21/22

Join us tonight for up to the minute results from Impact Wrestling. Coverage begins at 8pm. Tom Hannifan and Mathew Rehwoldt are on the call.

After a brief recap of last week show, featuring Jonah dismantling PCO, the show begins.

Match 1. Violent By Design, Eric Young and Deaner, with Joe Doering (Impact World Tag Team Champions) VS Decay, Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus (NON-TITLE MATCH)

Taurus lights up Deaner with chops and uppercuts to start the match. EY hits Taurus from behind and Deaner capitalizes. EY and Deaner make a few quick tags and kick and punch Taurus repeatedly. Steve tags in and bites Deaner to gain an advantage for his team. He then cannonballs Deaner in the corner. He then hits a swinging DDT from the top rope, but EY drops an elbow from the top rope to break up the count. Doering starts mixing it up with Taurus on the outside. EY uses the flag on Steve and Deaner gets the pin.

Winners by pinfall. VBD.

We get a hype promo for the title match this weekend between World Champion, Moose and Josh Alexander at Rebellion.

Backstage Savanah Evans and Knockouts Champion, Tasha Steelz attack Rosemary and Havok, while they were nursing Steve and Taurus.

Brian Myers, Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona head out to the ring next.