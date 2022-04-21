Cody gets fan and his nephew tickets to Dynamite he promised six months ago

Back on October 30, 2021, a fan posted on Twitter how his brother passed away and wrote how he and his nephew were being kept company by Rampage on television.

Cody Rhodes, who was an AEW EVP back then, replied to the tweet saying they have a beautiful family bond and invited them to an AEW show near them. The family lived in Philadelphia and the fan replied back saying that he would love to take his nephew to his first AEW show but the company had already been to Philly.

Cody told him not to sweat it, and he would follow him on Twitter and whenever AEW was close, all he wanted was a reminder and he’ll take care of it.

Fast forward six months, and Cody is no longer with AEW but the promotion will be in Philadelphia on April 27 for Dynamite.

“My nephew just asked about this with the upcoming Dynamite in Philadelphia and I’m trying to explain to him that the guy who was getting us tickets is in WWE now so idk,” @Sooplexx wrote.

Cody, again, saw the message, and despite now being part of WWE and no longer with AEW, the former TNT champion kept his word.

“I got ya’ – check dms,” Cody responded, getting him tickets for Dynamite that he originally promised six months ago.

