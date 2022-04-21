Bray Wyatt posts cryptic tweets

Bray Wyatt has resurfaced on Twitter, changing his name to just a red circle and a creepy-looking drawing as a profile picture.

Posting a few hours ago, the former champion wrote, “I do think it’s true that ‘he who makes a beast of himself, gets rid of the pain of being a man.’”

He then posted a drawing of a snake going into a man’s mouth, adding, “But if you become the machine, you don’t have to feel at all. #WhatIf? To be Sentient.”

Wyatt broke his Twitter silence on April 2 after five months of inactivity, praising The Undertaker for his Hall of Fame induction.

“The word legend is thrown around a lot these days, but no one owns that title like The Deadman does. It was an honor every time I stepped in the ring with him. For my money he is the best to ever lace ‘em up. I’m happy for you man! Well deserved,” he wrote.

Wyatt was surprisingly released from WWE in August of last year and has not wrestled since his loss to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 a year ago.