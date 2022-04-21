AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view announced for June 26

AEW President Tony Khan and NJPW President Takami Ohbari announced together on Dynamite last night that both promotions will be holding a pay-per-view on Sunday, June 26 titled AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door. The event is set to take place at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

This was the huge announcement that Khan had been promoting all week long on social media and television. The news was originally leaked earlier by the Super J-Cast podcast.

This pay-per-view will feature AEW stars taking on NJPW stars although no matches have been confirmed so far. Both Adam Cole and Jay White showed up during the announcement.

Tickets for this show will go on sale on Friday, May 6 at 11AM ET.