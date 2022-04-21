AEW Dynamite rating/viewership for this week

Wednesday’s live edition of AEW Dynamite drew 930,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 4.81% from last week’s episode, which drew 977,000 viewers.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.37 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is even with last week’s 0.37 rating. This week’s 0.37 key demographic rating represents 483,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is down 0.62% from last week’s 486,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.37 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #4 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.37 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #3 ranking.

Dynamite ranked #35 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is down from last week’s #33 ranking.

Wednesday’s Dynamite was the least-watched episode since February 16, but the NBA Playoffs obviously had an impact on the number. The key demo viewership was the lowest since the Revolution go-home episode on March 2. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was down 4.81% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was even with last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was down 16% from the same week in 2021. The key demo rating was even with the previous year. The 2021 episode did not have any NBA competition.

The NBA Playoffs game between the Nets and the Celtics on TNT topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.40 rating. The Nets vs. Celtics game on TNT also topped the night in viewership on cable with 3.956 million viewers.

Chicago Fire on NBC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 7.213 million viewers, also drawing a key demo rating of 0.77 for the #2 spot. Survivor on CBS topped the night in the 18-49 key demographic with a 0.86 rating, also drawing 5.430 million viewers for the #4 spot.

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite aired live from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA, and featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – CM Punk vs. Dustin Rhodes in the opener, the Dynamite debut of Hook vs. Anthony Henry, Wardlow vs. The Butcher, Britt Baker vs. Danielle Kamella in a qualifier for The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament, Kyle O’Reilly vs. AEW World Tag Team Champion Jungle Boy in a qualifier for The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament, Tony Khan’s “huge announcement” that ended up being the AEWxNJPW Supershow, The Blackpool Combat Club vs. Dante Martin, Brock Anderson and Lee Moriarty, plus Darby Allin vs. Andrade El Idolo in a Coffin Match, which ended up being the main event.

Below is our 2022 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 5 Episode: 1.010 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic (TBS premiere episode)

January 12 Episode: 969,000 viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 19 Episode: 1.032 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 26 Episode: 1.100 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Beach Break episode)

February 2 Episode: 954,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 9 Episode: 1.129 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 16 Episode: 869,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 23 Episode: 1.010 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 966,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 9 Episode: 945,000 viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Revolution episode)

March 16 Episode: 993,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic (St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode)

March 23 Episode: 1.046 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 30 Episode: 979,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 6 Episode: 989,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 13 Episode: 977,000 viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 20 Episode: 930,000 viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 27 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 891,810 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.34 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 903,333 viewers per episode