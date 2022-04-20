Video from the Alaskan wedding of Killer Kross & Scarlett

Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux have tied the knot.

Kross and Scarlett were in Anchorage, Alaska earlier this month to work the WrestlePro Alaska 3rd Anniversary event, which took place on Saturday, April 9 at the Egan Convention Center. Scarlett defeated Freya The Slaya, while Kross defeated Dan Maff.

Kross took to Instagram today and revealed that WrestlePro wasn’t the only reason they traveled to The Last Frontier as they were married the day before the event.

Kross posted a letter to social media and noted that they took a helicopter to a glacier for a private ceremony while in the state. They originally were not going to share the intimate video package with the public, but they decided to after all.

Scarlett also posted about the ceremony and wrote, “We eloped on a glacier! [snowflake emoji] [helicopter emoji] Thank you so much to @wildheartsevents @thewildandbeloved @rachelstruve.photography @vibe.artistry @cassiethompson for making our adventure elopement possible! #knikglacier #glacierelopement #alaskaelopement #alaskawedding #adventureelopement”

Kross and Scarlett have been together for several years now. They announced their engagement back on September 23, 2021.

Below is Kross’ full Instagram post, along with the full wedding ceremony video posted to YouTube: