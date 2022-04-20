Tony Khan’s “major announcement” is…
Tony Khan introduces the President of New Japan Pro Wrestling Takami Ohbar, and announces on June 26th there will be an AEW & NJPW Supershow called The Forbidden Door.
.@AEW & @njpwglobal Announce First-Ever Joint PPV Event, #AEWxNJPW: #FORBIDDENDOOR live from the @UnitedCenter in Chicago on Sunday, June 26! Tickets go on sale Friday, May 6 at 10am CT / 11am ET at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq & @Ticketmaster
Full release – https://t.co/GYpShNHgsl pic.twitter.com/hIwRHCsmwI
