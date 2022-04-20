Tony Khan’s “major announcement” is…

Apr 20, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Tony Khan introduces the President of New Japan Pro Wrestling Takami Ohbar, and announces on June 26th there will be an AEW & NJPW Supershow called The Forbidden Door.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Skyler Moore

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal