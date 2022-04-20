Tony Khan on tonight’s Dynamite announcement

As we’ve noted, AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan is set to make his latest “huge announcement” during AEW Dynamite tonight.

There are rumors and speculation on Khan’s announcement being related to everything from an AEW-NJPW Supershow, a streaming deal, a ROH TV deal, and more. PWInsider reports that word going around is that hardcore wrestling fans will really like what Khan has to reveal.

Khan spoke with Scott Fishman of TV Insider today and was asked how this announcement ranks compared to previous announcements.

“I think this surprise is different than anything we’ve promoted before,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of great surprise moments in AEW. A lot of special nights on Dynamite. Without giving too much away, I think this is a unique announcement. I’m excited about this as anything we’ve worked on.”

Khan was also asked about his thought process when it comes to deciding to promote announcements ahead of time.

“I think there will be a lot of interest in this announcement,” he said. “Given the amount of intrigue I think it will create, I thought it would be good to promote a big surprise coming to Dynamite. This is the kind of announcement that deserves a lot of fanfare.”

Stay tuned for more and be sure to join us tonight at 8pm ET for live Dynamite coverage.