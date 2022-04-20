SummerSlam 2022 tickets on pre-sale

Tickets for the SummerSlam premium live event in Nashville, Tennessee, went on pre-sale today and you can secure your ticket by using the code UNIVERSE on Ticketmaster.com.

Tickets start from just $25 and go up to $3,000 for ringside seats which also include the commemorative chair. Most aisle seats will have to be purchased in pairs.

SummerSlam is being held at the Nissan Stadium on Saturday, July 30 and it’s a stadium event for the second year in a row. Judging from the seat map, there will not be a huge stage and instead they will be using an entrance similar to that of what we saw at the Royal Rumble.

The Nissan Stadium holds just over 69,000 seats and by the looks of it, only half the stadium is currently available in the pre-sale. WWE also used half the stadium for the Royal Rumble in St. Louis.

WWE will hold three stadium shows in a row with Money In The Bank in Las Vegas at the Allegiant Stadium, SummerSlam at the Nissan Stadium, and the UK show at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.