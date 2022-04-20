Steve Austin talks WrestleMania 38 and potential involvement next year

Appearing on the Brewbound Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin discussed his WrestleMania match and if he would be up for another round at next year’s show.

Austin said that if you would have told him that he would be wrestling in the main event of WrestleMania 38 night one, he would have said that’s crazy and full of sh*t…and yet here we are!

He said he was done wrestling but as part of WWE, he cannot imagine not being at SoFi Stadium for Mania 39 next year.

“And I’m not booking myself on the show because I didn’t book myself on 38. That’s a Vince thing and I have a great relationship with him and if I get the call, I’ll be there,” Steve said.

Commenting on his 38 experience, Austin said it was exciting to be back and truly an honor to headline one more WrestleMania.

He was glad that he got to drink his own lager this year after giving the rub to so many othet beers along the years.

“I’ve been drinking beer my whole life and I don’t speak technical beer language, but we’ve given all those other brands a little bit of a rub by using their beers,” he said. “So to go out there and drink our own beer was very satisfying!”

Austin also said that he feels great physically even after getting in the ring following a 19-year hiatus.