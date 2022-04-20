Notes on Booker T and Vickie Guerrero

– WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes that any wrestler from AEW booked to compete on AEW:Dark is a “demotion”

“Hell yeah, it’s a demotion. I know that’s going to get picked up, but hell yeah it’s a demotion. Damnit, I’m not working on Dark. For me, working on Dark, which is a show that is only on the internet should be for the young guys coming up. I didn’t come from the big how, no pun intended, which I am talking about WWE, I didn’t come from WWE to come to AEW to work Dark.

I don’t even know what Dark is, I don’t know who’s on it, I don’t know when it’s aired or anything like that. So, for me to be on Dark, it would make me feel a certain way, me personally.” (Booker T, Hall of Fame Podcast, 2022)

– Vickie Guerrero admits to being sad she cannot be a general manager for AEW. That’s a role she thrived in during her WWE career.

“Yeah, I mean I am a little sad that I don’t play the general manager, I do miss those times a lot,” she admitted. “It was so much fun to make out with guys, and hire and fire people, and to slap women, and get away with it, you know? Those were really fun times, so it’s kind of a different situation in AEW, and I wish I could do that. But you know, hopefully, I can manage more people.”