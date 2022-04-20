Nikki Bella on her wrestling future: “As long as the doctors say yes”

Apr 20, 2022 - by Colin Vassallo

Photo Credit: WWE

America’s Got Talent: Extreme posted a new video with Nikki Bella where she discusses her wrestling future and more. You can see the video below. Bella is asked about a potential return to the ring and said (per Fightful):

“As long as the doctors say yes. Especially with my sister [Brie Bella]. When we left is when they brought in the tag titles. I would like it more when my son is like three or four. A dream of mine, especially as a woman, is to have one of the best matches of my career with my son sitting ringside and being like, ‘that’s my mom.’ I really would love to go back one day, with my sister, fight for the tag titles, win them, of course, in front of our kids. That would be amazing.”

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Skyler Moore

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal