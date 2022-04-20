Nikki Bella on her wrestling future: “As long as the doctors say yes”

America’s Got Talent: Extreme posted a new video with Nikki Bella where she discusses her wrestling future and more. You can see the video below. Bella is asked about a potential return to the ring and said (per Fightful):

“As long as the doctors say yes. Especially with my sister [Brie Bella]. When we left is when they brought in the tag titles. I would like it more when my son is like three or four. A dream of mine, especially as a woman, is to have one of the best matches of my career with my son sitting ringside and being like, ‘that’s my mom.’ I really would love to go back one day, with my sister, fight for the tag titles, win them, of course, in front of our kids. That would be amazing.”