Maria Kanellis on Tony Khan: “He has reached out to me”

Maria Kanellis-Bennett says she has had some communication with Tony Khan regarding Ring of Honor and its women’s division.

Khan has expressed his interest in speaking with Kanellis-Bennett recently at the ROH Supercard of Honor media scrum. Since then, it sounds as if Khan has contacted Kanellis-Bennett, and she’s interested in a possible role in the Khan’s Ring of Honor.

“He has reached out to me,” Kanellis-Bennett told PWPonderings. “So now we’re just trying to find a time to get on the phone and discuss things further. So, I’m hopeful that that happens soon. You know, I’m thankful and appreciative that he even reached out to me because I love Ring of Honor.”