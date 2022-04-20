Maria Kanellis announces first member of the Women’s Wrestling Army

Women’s Wrestling Army took to social media this morning to announce Trish Adora as the first member of their roster.

Trish Adora was trained at the Team 3D Academy and has wrestled for WWE NXT, All Elite Wrestling, Game Changer Wrestling, and countless other promotions since her pro wrestling debut in 2016.

Maria Kanellis announced the launch of the Women’s Wrestling Army last week. Their first show will take place on Sunday, May 1 in Providence, Rhode Island.