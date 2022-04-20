AEW Dynamite preview for tonight
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS will air live from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania as the Road to Double Or Nothing continues.
AEW has announced a loaded line-up for tonight’s show, which will include the latest “huge announcement” from AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan.
There’s no word yet on what Khan will announce, but it’s rumored to be everything from a NJPW vs. AEW Supershow in the summer, to a streaming deal, or a ROH TV deal.
AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight’s Dynamite:
* The Dynamite debut of Hook vs. TBA
* CM Punk vs. Dustin Rhodes
* Wardlow vs. The Butcher
* Britt Baker vs. Danielle Kamella in a qualifier for The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament
* Kyle O’Reilly vs. AEW World Tag Team Champion Jungle Boy in a qualifier for The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament
* Darby Allin vs. Andrade El Idolo in a Coffin Match
* Tony Khan has a “huge announcement” to make
Stay tuned for more on tonight’s AEW Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.
