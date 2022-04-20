4/20/22 AEW Dynamite Coverage

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

—

Match #1 – Singles Match: CM Punk vs. Dustin Rhodes

They lock up and Rhodes applies a hammer-lock. Rhodes turns it into a side-headlock, but Punk sends him off the ropes. Rhodes drops Punk with a shoulder tackle, and then they run the ropes. Rhodes drops Punk with an arm-drag, but Punk comes back with a side-headlock take down. Rhodes turns it into a head scissors, but Punk gets free and works over Rhodes’ lower leg. Punk goes for a quick cover, but Rhodes kicks out. Rhodes applies a wrist-lock, and slams Punk’s arm over the top rope. Rhodes chops Punk in the corner and sends him across. Punk comes back with a boot to the face and goes for GTS, but Rhodes gets free and gets a roll-up for two. Rhodes drops Punk with an arm-drag and works over his shoulder. Punk sends Rhodes off the ropes and Rhodes goes for a cross-body, but Punk dodges and Rhodes spills to the floor. Punk gets Rhodes back in the ring and works over his knee. Punk sits down on Rhodes’ knee a few times and continues to work him over as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Punk is in control and has Rhodes on the apron. Rhodes comes back and kicks Punk into the turnbuckles and then slams him on the apron. Back in the ring, they exchange shots and Rhodes drops Punk with a back body drop. Rhodes delivers a few clotheslines, and follows with right hands in the corner. Rhodes hops down, but his knee gives out on him. Punk goes for the rising knee strike in the corner, but Rhodes dodges it and delivers Code Red. Rhodes goes for the cover, but Punk kicks out. Rhodes delivers another shot and goes for another cover, but Punk kicks out again. Punk comes back and sends Rhodes into the ropes, and then chop blocks his knee. Punk locks in a Figure Four, and Rhodes’ shoulders drop to the mat a few times for some two counts. Rhodes sits up and he and Punk slap each other in the face repeatedly. Rhodes turns the momentum, but Punk makes it to the ropes. Punk goes for a spring board, but Rhodes punches him in the midsection and delivers Cross Rhodes. Rhodes delivers a pile-driver and goes for the cover, but Punk kicks out.