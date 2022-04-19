WWE reportedly has interest in FTR

WWE reportedly has interest in bringing back FTR, who are the current AAA World Tag Team Champions & ROH World Tag Team Champions.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler will reportedly see their AEW contract expire this summer, but Fightful Select reports that AEW is able to retain the option year on their contract, which the company will likely do. It’s believed that news will be coming out soon on the option year being exercised or a contract extension.

WWE officials have reportedly expressed internal interest about possibly bringing back the tag team formerly known as The Revival’s Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder. WWE is unable to approach FTR directly due to their AEW contracts.

While still with WWE in 2019, FTR passed up what were then huge offers of $850,000 each. Former WWE Talent Relations head Mark Carrano noted at one point that he possibly could’ve got their deals to $1 million each before they decided to leave for AEW.

FTR, who were longtime best friends, originally formed their tag team on the WWE NXT brand after Harwood signed with the company in 2012, and Wheeler signed in 2014. They were granted their WWE releases on April 10, 2020. FTR left WWE as two-time NXT Tag Team Champions, two-time RAW Tag Team Champions, one-time SmackDown Tag Team Champions. They also had a reign with the WWE 24/7 Title as co-champions. Wheeler and Harwood were the first-ever WWE Tag Team Triple Crown Champions, and were voted NXT Tag Team of the Year in 2016.

FTR debuted with AEW in May 2020, and made their first ROH appearance back in December. They are one-time former AEW World Tag Team Champions.

There’s no word on if FTR would be interest in returning to WWE, but we will keep you updated.

