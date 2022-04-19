Tammy “Sunny” Sytch sued over fatal car crash

The estate of Julian Lasseter, the man who was killed after Tammy “Sunny” Sytch crashed into late last month with a car, is suing her and her boyfriend fore more than $30,000 according to a story published by PWInsider.com.

Sytch caused the fatal car accident in Ormond Beach, Florida on March 25 after crashing into the 75-year-old man’s car which was stopped at a red light. His car eventually crashed into the other car in front of him as well.

Sytch’s boyfriend, James Pente, is also being sued because Sytch was driving his car at the time of the accident. According to a police report, Sytch seemed under the influence of alcohol and blood test results have not come back yet.

The Lasseter estate says in the lawsuit that the family had medical and funeral expenses due to Sytch’s negligence and his daughter will suffer from the loss of her father’s companionship, guidance, and mental pain and suffering as a result of her father’s death.

The WWE Hall of Famer is still out and about and was not arrested following the accident as police wait for toxicology reports. Sytch has no valid driver’s license.