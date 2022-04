The following WWE NXT Level Up matches were taped tonight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, to air this Friday night:

* Edris Enofe and Malik Blade defeated Quincy Elliott and Damaris Griffin

* Fallon Henley defeated Thea Hail

* Bodhi Hayward defeated Dante Chen

NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network.