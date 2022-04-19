Notes on Britt Baker and Megan Morant
– AEW’s Britt Baker visited the Pittsburgh Steelers. She posted a photo with Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.
– WWE Megan Morant’s participated in this year’s Boston Marathon…
Couldn’t quite go sub 3 today, but I’ll take a 6 minute PR. 3:06:30 💙🦄💛
Thank you to everyone who tracked and reached out! I felt so loved all day. Boston, you’re incredible. This moment will never get old 🥺 pic.twitter.com/i71UrI8AMT
— Megan Morant (@MeganMorantWWE) April 18, 2022
Fell short of my goal yesterday, but never stopped fighting. I finished my 4th @bostonmarathon in 3:06… a 6 minute PR
It wasn’t the sub 3 hour race I dreamed about, but that’s what life is all about: setting goals and chasing after your crazy dreams.
Coming for you sub 3💪🏃♀️ pic.twitter.com/JUt1KXNXD2
— Megan Morant (@MeganMorantWWE) April 19, 2022